AC in the AM: Even In Defeat, There Are Encouraging Signs

• The last two weeks have been especially difficult, kicking seven field goals and losing by a point to the Jets and then getting outscored 29-10 in the second half against the Giants. You can point to many factors that have contributed to the two straight losses after winning three of the previous five games, but the most obvious reason to me is a roster that continues to change at a record pace.

• As much as this coaching staff tries to maintain some semblance of stability – and for the most part have done a remarkable job given the circumstances – the constant churning of this roster has to take its toll. Think about some of the things we have seen: Four different starting running backs, 10 different starting offensive line combinations and a secondary filled with so many non-drafted rookies, some of them just learning each other’s names. All told the Dolphins have used an NFL record 80 players in games this season and the number figures to go up over the final two weeks of the season.