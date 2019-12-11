I Said It: Brian Flores Continues Preaching Competitive Culture

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:
“Competition, it’s always positive. You’ve got a group of guys that understand that every day counts.”
— The issue of using different players every game was the first topic of conversation at Flores’ press conference Wednesday, and for Flores it’s always about doing what he thinks is best for that particular week. Flores said he understands that players will be disappointed when they’re inactive, but ultimately believes that competition will bring out the best in everybody.
“We want to bring in good players and we’ll figure it out.”
— The Dolphins like to use a large variety of players based on matchups and what they’re trying to do in a certain game or even a certain play, but Flores said the philosophy when it comes to acquiring players is simply finding good players.
“Jason had a great week last week. Jason has done a good job.”
— Kicker Jason Sanders’ team-record seven field goals did not earn him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, but not surprisingly Flores wasn’t very much worried about that because the focus now is on the New York Giants. Besides, award or not, Sanders had a tremendous performance against the Jets.
“I think that's what coaching is. It’s about service.”
— During his press conference Monday, Flores said he was all about serving the players and he expounded on that Wednesday. Flores’ coaching philosophy is that the main focus is on helping the players develop both on and off the field.