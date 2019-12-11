AC In The AM: Several Dolphins Making Late Season Statements

So many teams have their rosters on hold these days, maybe adding one or two players over the final month, but six players added on the first week of December? And three more in the second week? You just don’t see it very often.

See, this has been Team Opportunity since the doors of training camp first opened, players coming and going at what has to be a record pace. How you got here means little. What you do with this opportunity means everything. This is why, even after 13 games, there are players only now emerging who just weren’t part of the mix when the season began four months ago, players intent on making last impressions with strong finishes.