Dolphins Make Roster Moves On Tuesday

Lewis played in eight games with three starts for Miami this season after he was awarded to the team off waivers on Oct. 15, 2019. He totaled 24 tackles (19 solo), one interception and five passes defensed. Lewis has played in 20 NFL games with six starts for four different organizations – Buffalo (2018), Indianapolis (2019), Philadelphia (2019) and Miami (2019). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Arizona on May 12, 2017.

Webster played in eight games with five starts for the Dolphins this season after he was awarded to the team off waivers on Sept. 1, 2019. He recorded 19 tackles (17 solo) and one pass defensed. Webster spent the entire offseason program and training camp with New England, as he was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round (252nd overall) in the 2019 NFL draft.