Dolphins Make Roster Moves On Tuesday

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive back Nate Brooks off New England’s practice squad, signed linebacker Jamal Davis off Tennessee’s practice squad and been awarded tackle Adam Pankey off waivers from Green Bay. The team also placed cornerbacks Ryan Lewis and Ken Webster on injured reserve and waived running back Zach Zenner.
Brooks originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Arizona on May 10, 2019 but was waived in the final roster cut down. After a brief stint on Arizona’s practice squad, he was signed to the Patriots practice squad, where he has spent the past 13 weeks. Brooks was a second-team All-Conference USA selection as a senior at North Texas in 2018.
Davis was signed off Tennessee’s practice squad, where he spent the past 10 weeks. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 10, 2019 and was waived in the final roster cut down. Davis earned first-team All-MAC honors as a senior at Akron in 2018 and led the team with 16 tackles for loss and six pass breakups.
Pankey originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Green Bay on May 5, 2017. He’s played in two career games – one with the Packers in 2017 and another with the Packers in 2018. He also spent time on Tennessee’s practice squad in 2019. Pankey earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior at West Virginia in 2016.
Lewis played in eight games with three starts for Miami this season after he was awarded to the team off waivers on Oct. 15, 2019. He totaled 24 tackles (19 solo), one interception and five passes defensed. Lewis has played in 20 NFL games with six starts for four different organizations – Buffalo (2018), Indianapolis (2019), Philadelphia (2019) and Miami (2019). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Arizona on May 12, 2017.
Webster played in eight games with five starts for the Dolphins this season after he was awarded to the team off waivers on Sept. 1, 2019. He recorded 19 tackles (17 solo) and one pass defensed. Webster spent the entire offseason program and training camp with New England, as he was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round (252nd overall) in the 2019 NFL draft.
Zenner joined the Dolphins off waivers on Dec. 3, 2019. He played in one game but did not record any stats. Zenner has played in 41 career games with six starts over five seasons with four different teams – Detroit (2015-18), New Orleans (2019), Arizona (2019) and Miami (2019). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Detroit on May 8, 2015.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Nate Brooks
|DB
|6-0
|192
|9/5/96
|R
|North Texas '19
|Whitehouse, Texas
|FA, '19
|Jamal Davis
|LB
|6-4
|240
|7/9/95
|R
|Akron '19
|Canton, Ohio
|FA, '19
|Adam Pankey
|T
|6-5
|313
|2/2/94
|2
|WVU '17
|Hamilton, Ohio
|Wai., ’19 (GB)