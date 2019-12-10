Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019 05:30 PM

Dolphins Make Roster Moves On Tuesday

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive back Nate Brooks off New England’s practice squad, signed linebacker Jamal Davis off Tennessee’s practice squad and been awarded tackle Adam Pankey off waivers from Green Bay. The team also placed cornerbacks Ryan Lewis and Ken Webster on injured reserve and waived running back Zach Zenner.

Brooks originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Arizona on May 10, 2019 but was waived in the final roster cut down. After a brief stint on Arizona’s practice squad, he was signed to the Patriots practice squad, where he has spent the past 13 weeks. Brooks was a second-team All-Conference USA selection as a senior at North Texas in 2018.

Davis was signed off Tennessee’s practice squad, where he spent the past 10 weeks. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 10, 2019 and was waived in the final roster cut down. Davis earned first-team All-MAC honors as a senior at Akron in 2018 and led the team with 16 tackles for loss and six pass breakups.

Pankey originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Green Bay on May 5, 2017. He’s played in two career games – one with the Packers in 2017 and another with the Packers in 2018. He also spent time on Tennessee’s practice squad in 2019. Pankey earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior at West Virginia in 2016.

Lewis played in eight games with three starts for Miami this season after he was awarded to the team off waivers on Oct. 15, 2019. He totaled 24 tackles (19 solo), one interception and five passes defensed. Lewis has played in 20 NFL games with six starts for four different organizations – Buffalo (2018), Indianapolis (2019), Philadelphia (2019) and Miami (2019). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Arizona on May 12, 2017.

Webster played in eight games with five starts for the Dolphins this season after he was awarded to the team off waivers on Sept. 1, 2019. He recorded 19 tackles (17 solo) and one pass defensed. Webster spent the entire offseason program and training camp with New England, as he was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round (252nd overall) in the 2019 NFL draft. 

Zenner joined the Dolphins off waivers on Dec. 3, 2019. He played in one game but did not record any stats. Zenner has played in 41 career games with six starts over five seasons with four different teams – Detroit (2015-18), New Orleans (2019), Arizona (2019) and Miami (2019). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Detroit on May 8, 2015.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Nate Brooks DB 6-0 192 9/5/96 R North Texas '19 Whitehouse, Texas FA, '19
Jamal Davis LB 6-4 240 7/9/95 R Akron '19 Canton, Ohio FA, '19
Adam Pankey T 6-5 313 2/2/94 2 WVU '17 Hamilton, Ohio Wai., ’19 (GB)

Related Content

Dolphins Sign Cornerback Linden Stephens
news

Dolphins Sign Cornerback Linden Stephens

Miami signed cornerback Linden Stephens off Seattle’s practice squad and waived cornerback Chris Lammons.
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Zach Sieler (95) closes on the ball during a NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday October 13, 2019 in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Bengals 23-17. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Dolphins Sign Zach Sieler, Waive Isaiah Prince

The Dolphins were awarded defensive tackle Zach Sieler off waivers from Baltimore and waived tackle Isaiah Prince.
New York Giants center Evan Brown (67) prepares to snap the ball against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
news

Dolphins Sign Evan Brown, Awarded Mack Hollins

The Dolphins have signed center/guard Evan Brown and were awarded Mack Hollins off waivers from Philadelphia.
Dolphins Awarded Trevor Davis, Zach Zenner
news

Dolphins Awarded Trevor Davis, Zach Zenner

The Dolphins placed running back Kalen Ballage on injured reserve and waived safety Montre Hartage.
Miami Dolphins Sign Eric Rowe To Contract Extension
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Eric Rowe To Contract Extension

The Dolphins have signed cornerback Eric Rowe to a contract extension through the 2022 season.
Dolphins Promote Montre Hartage To Active Roster
news

Dolphins Promote Montre Hartage To Active Roster

The Dolphins promoted safety Montre Hartage to the active roster and waived cornerback Xavier Crawford.
Jake Rudock during the Thanksgiving Meal Distribution at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Tuesday November 26th, 2019. (Carlos Goldman\ Miami Dolphins)
news

Miami Dolphins Feed More Than 8,500 Throughout South Florida With Thanksgiving Meals

Wide Receiver Isaiah Ford (84) during a Week 7 NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field in Buffalo, NY on October 20th 2019. (Carlos Goldman /Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Promote Isaiah Ford, Place Jakeem Grant On IR

The Miami Dolphins have promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the active roster and placed wide receiver Jakeem Grant on injured reserve.
Dolphins Sign Adrian Colbert, Activate Andrew Van Ginkel, Promote Gerald Willis
news

Dolphins Sign Adrian Colbert, Activate Andrew Van Ginkel, Promote Gerald Willis

The Dolphins also placed wide receiver Gary Jennings, safety Reshad Jones and safety Bobby McCain on injured reserve.
Miami Dolphins Waive Mark Walton
news

Miami Dolphins Waive Mark Walton

The Dolphins waived running back Mark Walton today.
Player of the week during a NFL week 11 football game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on November 17th, 2019. (Jose A Pineiro/Miami Dolphins)
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Week 11 Play Football Award Winners

Advertising