AC In The AM: Admiring The Toughness Of This Dolphins Team

• The 3-10 record just doesn’t reflect the way this team has been playing. Leading in seven of the 13 games. Going 3-3 over the last six games. Showing up every Sunday with a real passion and purpose. Holding its own against more talented and more experienced teams. Indeed, regardless of how they were assembled – and it is clearly an ongoing process — this is a team of fighters, a team that is fun to watch and easy to like, yes even when the outcome doesn’t reach the desired results.

• Sunday’s game against the Jets was an excellent example. The Dolphins stayed close throughout and you can certainly argue they deserved a better fate. We can talk all you want about that controversial pass interference call on cornerback Nik Needham, and how the outcome might have been different, but when you have to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns it is usually an ominous sign. Get seven points instead of three on any one of those seven scoring drives and the outcome is different and that pass interference penalty probably becomes a non-factor.