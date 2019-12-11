Praise The Laird: Fan Pays Tribute To Undrafted Rookie RB With Tattoo

“I’m honestly blown away,” Overzet said. “Just the fact that he’s this blend of just humble and funny and now obviously successful in the NFL, it kind of blows my mind. You know, they always have that phrase, ‘Don’t meet your heroes,’ and then you get on with Patrick Laird and he’s taking his computer over during the interview to show us his bookshelf, and we’re talking about books with him. And just the fact that he would take the time to talk with us, especially considering that a lot of the stuff I do is comedy and we’re doing jokes and stuff. So there could have been apprehension on his part for not wanting to get made fun of. Obviously that wasn’t the case at all, but I could have seen him having those reservations.