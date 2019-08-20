Former Walk-On Patrick Laird's Career Off To A Good Start

Laird, a two-time captain at Cal, left a legacy at the school with his Summer Reading Challenge, which he started in 2018 and promotes on his website. The website is aptly named: “walkonthenrun.com.”

Laird received two bachelor’s degrees from Cal in December of 2018 from the prestigious Haas School of Business and in political science. He also found time to do some work as a music producer, and one of his songs, “Small Town,” is available on iTunes.

Dolphins Assistant General Manager Marvin Allen made note of Laird’s all-around work when team officials provided scouting reports for their rookie free agents in May.

“Patrick is an interesting guy because he’s a running back that produced in all phases of the game, as a receiver, as a runner and as a blocker,” Allen said. “One of the most interesting things about Patrick is he’s a better person off the field than he is as a player, and what I mean is he started a process for underprivileged kids to get books and tutorials out in in California that really took off and got the community behind him and got a lot of underprivileged kids reading out there in the Oakland area, which is tremendous.”

Laird is one of three rookie running backs competing for roster spots and roles on offense, along with seventh-round picks Chandler Cox and Myles Gaskin.

“I just wanted to come in like all the other rookies and earn the respect of the coaches, earn the respect of the veterans, learn the playbook as best as I could and just compete on a daily basis like I did in college,” Laird said. “I was a walk-on in college, undrafted free agent here. It’s not exactly the same … I feel like all the coaches give everyone on this team a fair shot, so just came in like every other rookie and just tried to work as hard as I can but catch up to the veterans and just compete when I got to practice.”

Laird has done just that, and done it well enough that he’s gotten to get a lot of attention.