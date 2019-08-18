Unleash The Beast: Sam Eguavoen Playing Fearless, Making An Impact

Early in training camp, he was standing out with his pass coverage ability, knocking down passes on a regular basis.

Against Tampa Bay, it was his ability to diagnose plays and quickly meet ball carriers that really stood out.

His first big play came on Tampa Bay’s first drive when he set the edge on an outside run by Ronald Jones, fought off a blocker and met Jones before dropping him for a 3-yard loss.

His other tackle for loss came on a first-and-goal from the Dolphins 5-yard line in the second quarter when he met Dare Ogunbowale in the backfield and dropped him for a 1-yard loss, a play that helped forced Tampa Bay to settle for a field goal.

In between, there was the forced fumble, which came when he met running back Andre Ellington right after he caught a pass on third-and-3. Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe was able to pounce on the loose ball for the turnover.