Kalen Ballage Turning Heads In Tampa, Ready For His Opportunity

“I’m just out here to have fun and play football and do my job,” Ballage said. “I don’t really worry about too much else or anything. I’m happy for the opportunity.”

Head Coach Brian Flores watched practice at both ends of the Buccaneers’ indoor facility at the AdventHealth Training Center because there were drills going on simultaneously, but he indicated he was able to see both of Ballage’s touchdowns.

Flores said the long plays were the result of everybody on offense doing their job, and there’s no doubt Ballage was the benefit of good blocking.

But there’s also no doubt Ballage showed an impressive burst on both plays, first after getting to the outside on his run and later after catching a short screen from quarterback Josh Rosen.