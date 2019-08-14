22 Highlights From Day Two In Tampa

Observations from the second of two joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa:
- Practice was moved inside the Buccaneers’ training facility on two separate occasions.
- Along with the same 11 players who sat out practice Tuesday, RB Kenyan Drake and WR DeVante Parker also were kept out. The 11 who missed the past two days were the two players on PUP — CB Cordrea Tankersley and DT Robert Nkemdiche — as well as LB Raekwon McMillan, S Reshad Jones, WR Jakeem Grant, LB Chase Allen, DB Walt Aikens, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, LB Quentin Poling, LB Kiko Alonso and S T.J. McDonald.
- CB Eric Rowe had a spectacular interception in the end zone during one-on-one coverage drills near the goal line.
- LB Nick DeLuca had a stop at the line of scrimmage on a running play in team drills.
- DB Chris Lammons came up with an interception after a pass was deflected.
- QB Ryan Fitzpatrick had a nice completion to WR Kenny Stills down the middle.
- RB Kalen Ballage had a 35-yard run after finding a big hole up the middle and then cutting outside and sprinting down the sideline.
- CB Jomal Wiltz came up with an interception in a seven-on-seven period.
- Fitzpatrick connected with WR Albert Wilson down the middle in a seven-on-seven.
- Rookie WR Preston Williams was used to field punts for the first time in training camp.
- QB Josh Rosen completed a pass to WR Allen Hurns through traffic down the middle of the field.
- Fitzpatrick connected with WR Isaiah Ford deep down the middle.
- DeLuca came up with an INT when he jumped up to snag a pass near the line of scrimmage.
- Ballage had another long touchdown, this time when he caught a screen pass from Rosen and sprinted down the right sideline.
- LB Sam Eguavoen had a pass breakup.
- S Bobby McCain broke up a Jameis Winston pass in a goal-line drill.
- TE Nick O’Leary made a contested catch of a pass from Fitzpatrick, who threw to his right while looking left.
- Fitzpatrick hit WR Trenton Irwin in the middle of the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown on the last play of a two-minute drill and sprinted toward the end zone to celebrate.
- DeLuca had a sack in a two-minute drill.
- CB Cornell Armstrong dove to break a pass near the goal line.
- DB Minkah Fitzpatrick stepped in front of a Tampa Bay receiver to pick off Winston in an end-of-game period.
- K Jason Sanders was 4-of-4 on field goal attempts, hitting from 33, 35, 37 and 39 yards.