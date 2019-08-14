Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 01:46 PM

22 Highlights From Day Two In Tampa

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Observations from the second of two joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa:

  • CB Eric Rowe had a spectacular interception in the end zone during one-on-one coverage drills near the goal line.
  • LB Nick DeLuca had a stop at the line of scrimmage on a running play in team drills.
  • DB Chris Lammons came up with an interception after a pass was deflected.
  • QB Ryan Fitzpatrick had a nice completion to WR Kenny Stills down the middle.

  • RB Kalen Ballage had a 35-yard run after finding a big hole up the middle and then cutting outside and sprinting down the sideline.
  • CB Jomal Wiltz came up with an interception in a seven-on-seven period.
  • Fitzpatrick connected with WR Albert Wilson down the middle in a seven-on-seven.
  • Rookie WR Preston Williams was used to field punts for the first time in training camp.
  • QB Josh Rosen completed a pass to WR Allen Hurns through traffic down the middle of the field.
  • Fitzpatrick connected with WR Isaiah Ford deep down the middle.
  • DeLuca came up with an INT when he jumped up to snag a pass near the line of scrimmage.
  • Ballage had another long touchdown, this time when he caught a screen pass from Rosen and sprinted down the right sideline.
  • LB Sam Eguavoen had a pass breakup.
  • S Bobby McCain broke up a Jameis Winston pass in a goal-line drill.
  • TE Nick O’Leary made a contested catch of a pass from Fitzpatrick, who threw to his right while looking left.
  • Fitzpatrick hit WR Trenton Irwin in the middle of the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown on the last play of a two-minute drill and sprinted toward the end zone to celebrate.
  • DeLuca had a sack in a two-minute drill.
  • CB Cornell Armstrong dove to break a pass near the goal line.
  • DB Minkah Fitzpatrick stepped in front of a Tampa Bay receiver to pick off Winston in an end-of-game period.
  • K Jason Sanders was 4-of-4 on field goal attempts, hitting from 33, 35, 37 and 39 yards.

