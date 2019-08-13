Top News: Joint Practice With Buccaneers Connects Coaching Staffs, Players

TAMPA — It was a time for reunions when the Dolphins practiced with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the AdventHealth Training Center on Tuesday.

There were connections on a lot of levels, starting with veteran Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick working against the team for which he played the past two seasons to fellow quarterback Josh Rosen seeing his offensive coordinator in Arizona last season, new Bucs OC Byron Leftwich.

“Being on eight teams, this has happened more than once to me, where I've gotten to go back,” Fitzpatrick joked. “But this one, having played here the last two years and just the irony of being able to practice this year with them, I got to see a lot of the guys. But still some people I can't wait to say hi to.”

Among others, Fitzpatrick made sure to catch up with Bucs quarterbacks Jameis Winston, with whom he shared starts last season.

“Yeah, I mean, we're friends,” Fitzpatrick said. “So it was good to just catch up with him for a little bit. There are a lot of guys on this team I have special relationships with. He is certainly one of them.”

The Tampa Bay coaching staff is littered with former Dolphins assistants, including defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong, quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers.

A lot of Head Coach Bruce Arians’ staff worked with him during his time with the Arizona Cardinals, including Leftwich, the one-time first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars and longtime NFL quarterback.

Leftwich spent three seasons with the Cardinals, first as an intern in 2016 before becoming QB coach in 2017 and adding offensive coordinator duties during the 2018 season, where he got to work closely with Rosen.