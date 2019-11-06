Top News: Patrick Laird Prepared For Potential Opportunity

“My social media has been going crazy,” Baker said. “A lot of people just laugh at it. It just shows my personality, really. My mom was in town, so when she’s in town, I kind of look for her as much as I can. I usually don’t look at the tickets before the game, but the day before I looked and it was Section 103, Row 10. So I kept trying to glance over and try to count up – 10 rows up – and I just couldn’t find her. I kind of forgot I was mic’d up."

Asked his reaction when he saw the video, Baker said: “I was dying laughing. I really forgot (I was mic’d). So I usually know at the beginning of the game I’m mic’d up. So I kind of get all of my whatever out. But once the game starts, you kind of forget you’re all mic’d up. So I’m talking to my teammates just how I talk to them. I said something funny and ‘Kwon’ (Raekwon McMillan) was laughing and I remember I looked over and the guy that has the headphones on and is recording it, he started laughing. So I’m like, ‘Hold on, hold on, you can hear me?’ And I said it (out loud). He’s like ‘Yeah.’ I was like ‘Aw, snap.’ (laughter) I just kind of forgot that (I was) mic’d up. You just forget about it and just play and have fun with it. When I’m out there, that’s the most fun I have every week, so it’s definitely cool.”