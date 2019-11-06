Dolphins Awarded Gary Jennings Off Waivers

Jennings was a fourth-round pick (120th overall) by Seattle in the 2019 NFL draft but has yet to appear in an NFL game. He played collegiately at West Virginia, where he appeared in 50 career games with 22 starts and finished his career sixth in school history in career receiving yards (2,294) and seventh in career receptions (168). He earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors as a senior in 2018 after scoring 13 receiving touchdowns, which were second in the Big 12 and fifth in the nation.