Ryan Fitzpatrick Leading Offensive Resurgence

“I think the biggest thing that he’s been able to do is he sees the defense really well, he knows what’s going on out there, he’s really well prepared, he knows what to expect, he knows the weaknesses of what they’re trying to do and where we could maybe try to exploit where the matchups are,” assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski said. “I think that along with the fact that he’s able to get the ball out really quick. I think it has been a huge help to our offense, been a huge help to our guys up front that he knows there’s that time clock in his head that he can’t really hang on to the ball, he’s got to make a decision with it and go. He’s been doing a good job for the most part of taking care of the football, which has helped.”