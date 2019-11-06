AC In The AM: There's No One Quite Like Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ask Fitzpatrick about his kids and rattles off their ages in about three seconds. Birthdays? He’s got them all down pat. Actually, it’s the reason he showed up for offseason workouts not in the best of condition. “Too much birthday cake,” he said. “Too many birthdays at about the same time.”

Fitzpatrick can’t say enough about Liza and the sacrifices she is making and the way she has that household running so smoothly. “I would say it might be a little easier this year with seven kids rather than me being home and having eight kids around. Because I’m not very good at bedtime with getting the kids all riled up.”

Then in a more serious tone he added, “She’s unbelievable and she does it with a smile on her face every day and just has a great love for life, and that’s something that trickles down to our kids. I got lucky in finding her. It’s been a lot of fun and she makes my life a lot easier.”