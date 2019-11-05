AC In The AM: Dolphins Quickly Shifting Gears To Colts

Brian Flores announced in his day-after press conference that wide receiver Preston Williams will be lost for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. There is no way to sugarcoat this. Williams had the best game of his rookie season against the Jets, catching a pair of touchdown passes and his loss will be difficult to overcome. He had worked so hard to get to this point, your heart goes out to him. “It’s a big loss for us,” Flores said. “He’s done an incredible job. Came to us as a (rookie) free agent and has really grown the last six, seven months. I was devastated for the kid.” We all are, coach.

With Williams out of the mix, look for Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant and Allen Hurns, among others, to get more opportunities. Fortunately for the Dolphins, this is one of the deepest areas of the team. They’ll need all that depth now.