Big Game For Dolphins' Big Receivers

“Honestly, I think it’s just all about opportunity,” Gesicki said. “I think you need to just keep grinding at it and working at it each and every day and knowing that whenever your opportunity comes, you need to be able to make the most of it. So, ultimately I appreciate the coaching staff and ‘Fitz’ and all of the guys out there that did their job so that we were able to let me do mine. Ultimately, we got the win and that’s kind of the biggest part of this whole thing because at the end of the day, none of that matters if we don’t come out here with a win. So we’re 1-0 this week and we’re moving on.