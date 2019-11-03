Andy Cohen: Hugs, A Gatorade Bath & One Happy Team

Fitzpatrick had his best game of the season as did so many other players, in his case hitting 24 of 36 passes for 288 yards and those three touchdowns. Perhaps most importantly he didn’t throw an interception, a major improvement after turnovers had so much to do with the last two losses when the Dolphins had led at halftime.

Then there was Williams, the undrafted rookie who could very well become the future No. 1 receiver on this team, catching two touchdown passes and Gesicki with six catches for 95 yards, including a career-long 34-yarder that set up the third touchdown, and DeVante Parker with the second score of the game on a 17-yard touchdown catch. Together, along with the Fitzpatrick, they helped forge that 21-7 lead late in the second quarter.

No, things didn’t go perfectly. There were some shaky moments at the end of the first half when the Dolphins gave up a safety and a field goal in short order, moments that made you wonder whether this was going to be another one of those forgettable days.