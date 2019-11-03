Locker Room Scenes After Dolphins Beat Jets

The Dolphins locker room was a happy place late Sunday afternoon, and that’s putting it mildly.
When reporters entered the locker room after the team’s 26-18 victory against the New York Jets, the music still was playing and smiles were everywhere. Simply put, the party still was going on.
There were several memorable scenes, such as quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick giving each of the team’s offensive linemen a hug, but none stood out as much as those involving Head Coach Brian Flores.
Owner Stephen Ross presented Flores with the game ball to commemorate his first victory as an NFL head coach, and that was followed by Dolphins players chanting for Flores to make a speech.
He acquiesced, talking about the hard work that it took for the Dolphins to get that elusive victory. When the players chanted “Victory Monday,” Flores said he indeed would have Victory Monday, which means the players will be off until they get back to work Wednesday.
Flores then told his players to be ready to work when they returned to the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University, which was about the time linebacker Jerome Baker and safety Walt Aikens led a group of players to pour water on their coach’s head for a little bit more celebrating.
That, of course, came after defensive linemen Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins gave Flores a Gatorade bath as the final seconds were ticking away at Hard Rock Stadium.
“You know we had to give him a Gatorade bath,” Godchaux said. “It's his first win, we had to get him a Gatorade bath. It was awesome. Coach Flo is a tremendous guy. He works hard every day. He puts us in the best position to win.”
Dolphins players believe this win can serve as a springboard.
“It definitely feels good today,” linebacker Baker said. “I’m happy for the young guys. I’m happy for the guys that stuck it out and played together. It’s just the first of many, so I’m definitely happy.
“We just believed in each other. We didn’t really care what anybody else had to say. We believe in each other and today is just a little glimpse of what’s to come. We’re just going to keep going out there and just keep working, keep doing what we have to do. If we play together, we can compete with anybody.”
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was among the many Dolphins rookies who got to experience his first NFL victory.
“It’s definitely a great feeling to finally get our first win because of all the work we’ve put in,” the first-round pick from Clemson said. “It’s just great for everybody involved, from the coaches, from the people cooking breakfast and lunch for us. Everybody was just so excited. We wanted this, so it’s good to just get it and great to be a part of."