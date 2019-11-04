Turning Points: Five Key Plays From Dolphins' Win Over Jets

The Dolphins recorded their first victory of the season when they defeated the New York Jets, 26-18, at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
We examine the five biggest plays of the game.
1. Wilkins’ sack
Rookie first-round pick Christian Wilkins picked a great time for this first career sack. The Jets were threatening to add to their 7-0 lead when they faced a third-and-3 from the Dolphins 22-yard line late in the first quarter. Wilkins slipped by guard Alex Lewis to get into the backfield and tripped up quarterback Sam Darnold for a 9-yard loss. Jets kicker Sam Ficken then missed a 49-yard field goal attempt and the Dolphins took over at their own 39.
2. Williams win battle for the ball
On the ensuing possession, the Dolphins faced a second-and-8 from the Jets 38 when Ryan Fitzpatrick threw down the left sideline to Preston Williams, matched up one-on-one with cornerback Darryl Roberts. Despite tight and handsy coverage by Roberts, Williams was able to make the catch for a 26-yard gain on the last play of the first quarter. Four plays into the second quarter, the Dolphins took advantage of a busted coverage and Fitzpatrick hit Williams with a 12-yard touchdown pass to tie the score.
3. Parker’s one-handed TD catch
This was similar to Williams’ catch, except it happened on the right side and this time Jets cornerback Chris Hairston actually was hanging on to DeVante Parker’s right arm as the Fitzpatrick pass arrived. Parker still was able to make the catch using just his left hand for the 12-yard touchdown that made it 14-7 after the extra point.
4. Gesicki’s long catch
Looking to add to their 14-7 lead, the Dolphins faced a third-and-2 at the Jets 48-yard line when they took advantage of a great matchup outside, with Mike Gesicki going one-on-one against linebacker James Burgess. Gesicki easily ran past Burgess, a former member of the Dolphins practice squad, and Fitzpatrick lofted the ball deep down the right sideline for a 34-yard gain. Four plays later, Fitzpatrick threw his third touchdown pass, his second to Preston Williams, to make it a 21-7 game.
5. Dolphins get a safety
The Dolphins’ last points of the game came on a gift from the Jets when a shotgun snap from their own 7-yard line went right by Darnold and into the end zone. Taco Charlton had a great chance to fall on the ball for the touchdown, but it squirted away from him and through the end zone for a safety. In addition to giving the Dolphins two points, it allowed them to kill more than three minutes off the clock after they received the free kick and all but sealed the victory.