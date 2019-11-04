Turning Points: Five Key Plays From Dolphins' Win Over Jets

The Dolphins’ last points of the game came on a gift from the Jets when a shotgun snap from their own 7-yard line went right by Darnold and into the end zone. Taco Charlton had a great chance to fall on the ball for the touchdown, but it squirted away from him and through the end zone for a safety. In addition to giving the Dolphins two points, it allowed them to kill more than three minutes off the clock after they received the free kick and all but sealed the victory.