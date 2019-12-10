Ryan Fitzpatrick Getting It Done On The Run

The 65 yards tied for 13th-highest total for an NFL quarterback this season, but it was fifth if you take Baltimore Ravens 1,000-yard rusher Lamar Jackson out of the equation.

“A lot of it has to do with (the fact) he’s very instinctive,” O’Shea said. “He’s got great pocket awareness. He knows exactly the right time to do it. That has a lot to do with it. He’s probably more physically gifted than people give him credit for, but a lot of it has to do with just his overall awareness and being a very instinctive player at the position.”