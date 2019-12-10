Revisiting Jason Sanders' Record Day Against Jets

The field goal record had been one of the Dolphins’ longest-standing single-game records.

The oldest record is the one for most interceptions in a game, set in 1973 by Dick Anderson when he had four against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The record for most touchdown receptions in a game of four also was first set in 1973, by Paul Warfield, before it was matched in 1994 by Mark Ingram in the famous “Fake Spike” game against the New York Jets.

The sack record of five, first set by Vern Den Herder and Bill Stanfill, dates back to 1973, although sacks didn’t become an official NFL stat until 1982. The official sack record was set in 2012 by Cameron Wake when he had 4.5 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Dolphins record for most passing touchdowns in a game first was set in 1977 by Bob Griese and was matched in 1986 by Dan Marino.