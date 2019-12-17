Vince Biegel's Persistence Is Paying Off

Biegel leads the team in quarterback hits with 11 and is tied for the team lead with Sam Eguavoen in tackles for loss with seven.

The sack of Brady was one of two on the season for Biegel, whose interceptions of Manning came in the second quarter.

Biegel described his sack of Brady as a bucket list item and he was equally enthusiastic about picking off Manning.

“I fell right into coverage and PG (Patrick Graham) talked about all week how one of Eli’s favorite routes is a slant, so I felt the slant behind me and I was able to get one thrown right to me in the bread basket and was thankfully able to make the play and put our offense in good field position,” Biegel said. “It was my first career interception and it wasn’t up against that bad of a quarterback, so I was very, very thankful. And it was a good play call as well on PG’s end.