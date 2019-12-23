Turning Points: Five Key Plays From Bengals-Dolphins

It didn't seem like a major deal at the time because the Dolphins still had a 35-19 lead and there was only 3:07 left in the fourth quarter, but Jason Sanders' missed 47-yard field goal attempt — for which he would make up later — kept Cincinnati within two scores and able to tie the game with two touchdowns and two two-point conversions. The missed field goal came right after Myles Gaskin was tackled for a 2-yard loss on a third-and-1 from the Bengals 27-yard line, a play on which he sustained a leg injury that led to him being carted into the locker room. Had the Dolphins been able to convert that third down, they would have been able to bleed more time off the clock and the missed field goal would have been inconsequential.