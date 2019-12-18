Nik Needham Enjoying 'Crazy Ride' In The NFL

“I think Nik has played well overall,” Head Coach Brian Flores said before practice Wednesday. “Look, he’s a young player. He’s smart. He tackles. He’s tough. I’d say he’s made a lot of plays over the course of the season. He’s really improved. And he’s given some up. But he’s gotten better and that’s what really what you’re looking for.

“Where he was in that first preseason game to where he is now, I think there’s been a substantial development from him. There’s some ups and downs with that, but at the end of the day he’s made a lot of improvements and we’re happy to see that. I know I am. I have expressed that to him. At the same time there’s still room for improvement, room for growth. And he’s got to work towards that. We’ll always try to keep the foot on the gas as far as helping these players, helping them improve and get better.”