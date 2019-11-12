Needle Pointing Up For Rookie Nik Needham

“Nik came in undrafted free agent and he did the stuff that we talk about,” defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said Tuesday morning. “You try to explain to those guys when you’re going to calling them on the phone to come here, you have a chance to work hard, you have the opportunity. And he did that. He came in here, worked hard, got cut. We knew the work ethic was there, but got cut. Told him what he needed to do in order to … (defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer) did a great job of explaining exactly, ‘This is what you’re going to have to do. You’re going to have to transform your body. In terms of how important it is to you. The decisions you’re going to have to make.’ And he did that.