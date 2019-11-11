Turning Points: Five Key Plays From Dolphins' Win Over Colts

Because of Sanders’ second field goal and because of Vinatieri’s missed extra point after Indy’s only touchdown, the Colts needed a touchdown on their final drive and they got to the Dolphins 16-yard line. Hoyer tried on second and third down to hit a receiver in the back right corner of the end zone despite the Dolphins having two defenders around, and the two incompletions set up a fourth-and-10 with 45 seconds left. When Indy used its first timeout of the half to talk about the play, it made it a game-deciding play because the Dolphins could kneel to run out the clock with a stop. The Dolphins rushed four players, while the Colts sent three receivers downfield with a fourth right beyond the line of scrimmage. Hoyer had plenty of time to throw, but the Dolphins had tight coverage beyond the first-down marker. Ebron eventually got a little separation from two Dolphins defenders, but he caught the ball moving away from the end zone and when Needham touched him down, he was at the 8-yard line — 2 yards shy of the line to make. Game, set, victory.