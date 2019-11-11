Secondary Steps Up With Three Interceptions

“Just not giving up on the play,” Parker said. “Big players gotta make big plays. For me, that’s something I feel like I’ll make again. I’ve just gotta keep on reiterating just how important it is just to practice in order to translate it into the game.”

There was some discussion among the CBS television crew as to whether it should have been a touchdown or touchback, but the officials ruled it was an interception. The ruling was confirmed after review.

The Dolphins’ one touchdown of the game came after Bobby McCain went down to catch an overthrown pass with Eric Rowe in tight coverage again Ebron.

It was McCain’s second interception of the season, the first coming in Week 3 at Dallas.

McCain returned this pick 32 yards to the Colts 32-yard line, and three plays later Ryan Fitzpatrick scrambled 11 yards to give the Dolphins a 10-0 lead.

The third interception, by cornerback Nik Needham, came right after the Dolphins had taken a 13-12 lead in the fourth quarter.

On his pick, Needham cut in front of intended receiver Zach Pascal to pick off Hoyer at the Colts 40-yard line. The pick set up Jason Sanders’ second of two 48-yard field goals.