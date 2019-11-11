Andy Cohen: A Gutsy Performance In Victory Over Colts

That interception by Needham was one of three by the secondary, and you can certainly make an argument that that was the difference in the game. Steven Parker takes the ball out of tight end Eric Ebron’s hands in the end zone for a first quarter interception. Bobby McCain steps in front of a Colts receiver late in the second quarter and returns the pick 32 yards to set up a touchdown. Those were two huge plays as was Needham’s.

When you think about all the changes this secondary has undergone on a weekly basis, and how they are doing it without Xavien Howard and Reshad Jones, it has become one of the more remarkable storylines of this team. I mean Needham, for instance, is an undrafted rookie. Parker was picked up off waivers on the first of September. It goes on and on.