Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins at Colts

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been very consistent and his pocket awareness has allowed the passing game to grow since coming back into the starting line up. His anticipation in the passing game and knowing how and when to move within the pocket, or escape it, has directly led to explosive plays and moving the chains on third down to extend drives. He leaned on wide out DeVante Parker with rookie Preston Williams out of the line up, and Parker delivered with five catches for 69 yards. Also, Fitz looked to tight end Mike Gesicki for the second week in a row, and the second-year player made himself available. Without a rushing attack to assist him against the Colts defense, Fitzpatrick had to rely on his quick decisions in the passing game and even improvise at times by tucking the ball down and running himself. The latter led to his 11-yard scamper for a touchdown that gave the Dolphins a 10-point lead.