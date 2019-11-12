Monday, Nov 11, 2019 08:12 PM

Dolphins Enjoy Victory Monday, Turn Attention To Bills

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Linebacker Jerome Baker spoke to the media Monday, one day after the Dolphins’ 16-12 victory against the Colts, and the very first question was about his sack and the fact he missed a chance to recover a loose ball on the play.

Baker’s response provided a great indicator of the mood of the team after its second consecutive victory.

“I think we should start this out by, welcome to Victory Monday,” Baker said as the assembled media around his locker laughed.

A bit later in the conversation, Baker explained further the feeling of a Victory Monday after two consecutive victories.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “I could definitely get used to it. It’s fun, but we’ll enjoy this one today and tomorrow get on to Buffalo.”

Related Links

The Buffalo Bills indeed are the Dolphins’ next opponents, with the game scheduled for this coming Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins not will be looking to extend their winning streak to three games, but more importantly continue to build on the obvious strides they have made over the past several weeks.

Miami is 2-0 so far in November and Head Coach Brian Flores is hopeful the team can get on a roll in the second half of the regular season, even though he made it clear it wouldn’t just happen by accident.

“That’s going to take a lot of work,” he said. “Things don’t just happen in this league. You’ve got to make them happen, quite honestly. That’s meetings. That’s walk-throughs. That’s practice. Tuesday is the day for ‘the day off,’ but the good players, the good teams I’ve been around, that’s an active day where they’re getting to know their opponent.

“Even though we’ve played Buffalo and it’s easy to sit there and say, ‘Oh, I know this guy and that guy and this guy,’ but things change very quickly in this league. We’re different than we were when we played Buffalo last time and so are they. I expect our guys to go about this preparation as if we haven’t seen these guys. That’s what I’m going to do. It’s not going to just happen. Anyone who thinks that is out of their mind, quite honestly.”

RK4_2747

A lot of work during the week, a lot of preparation, a lot of film study, that’s what largely led to the victories against the Jets and the Colts.

It’s what’s going to be needed for the Dolphins to have more success down the stretch.

The Dolphins, though, have seen their hard work rewarded the past few weeks with better performances and the last two games with victories. It’s a feeling the players are enjoying.

“We’re definitely fired up,” linebacker Vince Biegel said. “That was a big win for the coaches, for the players, for the organization. We believed in ourselves and we put in a ton of work during the week with practice, film study, walk-throughs. From top down, we’ve put in the work. So to be able to kind of see all that hard work coming to fruition on Sundays is definitely rewarding. It’s been fun to see just brick by brick, we continue to get better every single week. I’m definitely excited about what the future holds and, Coach Flo said it best, foot on the gas moving forward.”

Related Content

Steven Parker Won't Forget His First Career Interception
news

Steven Parker Won't Forget His First Career Interception

The safety's impressive interception in Indianapolis is making waves.
Secondary Steps Up With Three Interceptions
news

Secondary Steps Up With Three Interceptions

Interceptions from Steven Parker, Bobby McCain and Nik Needham sparked the Dolphins' win.
Jerome Baker, Raekwon McMillan Spark Dolphins Defense
news

Jerome Baker, Raekwon McMillan Spark Dolphins Defense

The former Ohio State teammates are creating more memories together in Miami.
Mike Gesicki's Production Growing As Season Progresses
news

Mike Gesicki's Production Growing As Season Progresses

The second-year tight end is making an impact in the passing game.
Coaches Confident Kalen Ballage Will Seize Opportunity
news

Coaches Confident Kalen Ballage Will Seize Opportunity

Chad O'Shea and Eric Studesville believe Ballage will take advantage of increased playing time.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Leading Offensive Resurgence
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick Leading Offensive Resurgence

The Dolphins' veteran QB is starting to heat up and the offense is 'trending right now.'
Young Defensive Backs Turning The Corner
news

Young Defensive Backs Turning The Corner

The group of youngsters in the secondary is improving every week.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Nominated For FedEx Air Player Of The Week
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick Nominated For FedEx Air Player Of The Week

Dolphins fans can vote for Fitzpatrick at NFL.com/FedEx!
Big Game For Dolphins' Big Receivers
news

Big Game For Dolphins' Big Receivers

DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki had big games in today's win over the Jets.
First Victory Meaningful Moment For Brian Flores
news

First Victory Meaningful Moment For Brian Flores

Dolphins players were proud to help deliver Brian Flores his first NFL victory.
Locker Room Scenes After Dolphins Beat Jets
news

Locker Room Scenes After Dolphins Beat Jets

Dolphins players will enjoy the win, but they believe they're just getting started.

Advertising