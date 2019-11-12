Dolphins Enjoy Victory Monday, Turn Attention To Bills

“We’re definitely fired up,” linebacker Vince Biegel said. “That was a big win for the coaches, for the players, for the organization. We believed in ourselves and we put in a ton of work during the week with practice, film study, walk-throughs. From top down, we’ve put in the work. So to be able to kind of see all that hard work coming to fruition on Sundays is definitely rewarding. It’s been fun to see just brick by brick, we continue to get better every single week. I’m definitely excited about what the future holds and, Coach Flo said it best, foot on the gas moving forward.”