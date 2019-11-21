AC In The AM: Nik Needham’s Unlikely Journey To The NFL

He became an even better story after his performance against the Colts, picking off a fourth quarter pass, the first interception of his career, and then making a fourth-down tackle that sealed the victory. His big concern afterward? He couldn’t find the ball from his first NFL interception.

A few days later he stood by his locker, yes crowded with reporters again, and disclosed the ball had been found. The grin on his face said everything you needed to know.

“That interception meant everything to me,” Needham said. “It was a moment I’ve been thinking about my whole life. I picked it off falling down and the night before I actually dreamt of making that kind of play. Crazy to think about.”