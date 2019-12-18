Top News: DeVante Parker's Focus Is On Winning

DeVante Parker certainly merited consideration for a spot on the AFC Pro Bowl roster, but the Dolphins wide receiver wasn’t upset in the least about not getting a nod.
Parker said he probably wouldn’t have played in the game had he been selected and that applies in case he ends up being named as an alternate.
No, for Parker it’s not about the Pro Bowl or even the All-Pro teams, which is selected by the media.
“I don’t care about none of that,” Parker said. “I just go out there and play. Winning games, that’s what’s more important.”
Parker needs only 46 yards in the final two games to record the first 1,000-yard receiving season of his career, which began after the Dolphins made him the 14th overall selection in the 2015 NFL draft.
The talented wide receiver said what brings him the most pride about his 2019 season has been the ability to stay healthy. Parker has played all 14 games this season and is on track for the first 16-game season of his career.
He said the next step for him is simply to keep doing what he’s been doing.
Fresh off a four-year contract extension, this has been a positive season for Parker on an individual basis. Getting to 1,000 yards for the first time since his high school days would be the icing on the cake, though Parker isn’t stressing about it.
“People see what I can do now,” Parker said. “I’ve got everybody on my side now.”
Staying steady
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has experienced some high highs and some low lows during his long NFL career, but things have stayed more within the norm in his first season with the Dolphins.
Fitzpatrick offered a possible explanation Wednesday.
“I think I’ve definitely tried to play within myself,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think I’ve tried to give this team stability, and I think that’s kind of what we needed and need, so I haven’t had some of those off-the-wall, crazy good games or bad games because I’m trying to be as consistent as I can and just making sure that I’m making the right decisions. We’ve had some good games and some bad games. They just haven’t been as high and as low as maybe I have historically.”
Fitzpatrick’s season high for touchdowns in 2019 is three, which he did against both the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium and against the Philadelphia Eagles. His high for picks is three, which happened against New England in Week 2.
Those figures, though, fall way short of his career highs — six in both categories. Yes, Fitzpatrick had six touchdown passes in a game, in 2014 for Houston against Tennessee. And he also has had a game with six interceptions, in 2016 for the Jets at Kansas City.
“I still really enjoy running around and throwing the ball around and all that,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think I’ve done plenty of that this year. I think I’ve tried to tone down the crazy a little bit, and part of it for me, too, is also getting older and knowing that sometimes earlier in my career when we were down a few touchdowns, still believing that there was a 21-point throw that existed in the NFL. (laughter) I’ve learned some of that stuff as well as I’ve gotten older.”
Injury report
All 53 players participated in practice Wednesday.
The Dolphins’ injury report listed six players as limited, including fullback Chandler Cox, who missed the game against the Giants last Sunday because of a shoulder injury.
The others were WR Allen Hurns (ankle/knee), CB Nik Needham (groin), WR DeVante Parker (hip), DT Zach Seiler (ankle) and WR Albert Wilson (hip).
The five players on the injury report listed as full participants were QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (right shoulder), TE Mike Gesicki (hip), C Daniel Kilgore (finger), RB Patrick Laird (knee) and DE Avery Moss (hip).
Mahomes aims for Marino
Almost 20 years after he retired, Dolphins Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino still holds a couple of NFL records, but he might lose one of them Sunday.
And again it could be Patrick Mahomes who replaces the Dolphins legend.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will enter the game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night with 73 career touchdown passes in 29 games and needs two to surpass Marino’s record for fewest games needed to reach 75.
Marino, who got his 75th touchdown pass in his 31st NFL game, also had been the youngest NFL MVP before Mahomes supplanted him last year. Marino still holds the record for most seasons leading the league in pass attempts with five.
Practice squad move
The Dolphins signed defensive lineman Jonathan Bonner to the practice squad on Wednesday.
Bonner is a rookie who went to training camp with the Washington Redskins after signing as an undrafted free agent. He was a two-year starter at Notre Dame.
He took the place of safety Montre Hartage, who was promoted to the active roster Saturday.