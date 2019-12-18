Top News: DeVante Parker's Focus Is On Winning

Fitzpatrick’s season high for touchdowns in 2019 is three, which he did against both the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium and against the Philadelphia Eagles. His high for picks is three, which happened against New England in Week 2.

Those figures, though, fall way short of his career highs — six in both categories. Yes, Fitzpatrick had six touchdown passes in a game, in 2014 for Houston against Tennessee. And he also has had a game with six interceptions, in 2016 for the Jets at Kansas City.

“I still really enjoy running around and throwing the ball around and all that,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think I’ve done plenty of that this year. I think I’ve tried to tone down the crazy a little bit, and part of it for me, too, is also getting older and knowing that sometimes earlier in my career when we were down a few touchdowns, still believing that there was a 21-point throw that existed in the NFL. (laughter) I’ve learned some of that stuff as well as I’ve gotten older.”