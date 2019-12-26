Dolphins A Different Team For Rematch Against Patriots

“I’ve been proud of the way that guys have responded and hung in there and really have been proud of the way that the guys have played,” Fitzpatrick said. “We really have come together at the end of the year here against a lot of tough situations and tough scenarios. We’ve played much better football. And it’s all come from the meeting rooms and from practice and from guys just having the want-to to go out there and play high-level football. We’ve continued to get better and we continue to strive for that goal and this week will be no different.”

New England Head Coach Bill Belichick certainly has noticed the Dolphins’ improvement since that Week 2 matchup.

“Well, it’s definitely been an impressive team to watch,” he said this week. “They’ve been very competitive. They’ve won four of their last eight games and have been in a lot of close games in addition to that. So, I think you can see a lot of confidence there, a lot of improvement in the overall understanding and execution of what they’re trying to do in all three phases of the game.

“They’ve got a lot of tough, hard-nosed, competitive players that compete hard for 60 minutes. I think you definitely see that on film and see that that’s the type of performance they’re looking for and that’s what they’re getting. It’s served them well. They’ve improved every week.