Top News: Zach Sieler Making Immediate Impact On D-Line

“Isaiah Ford wasn’t even on the roster for several weeks, so he could have taken the approach that he wasn’t part of this, but he didn’t,” O’Shea said. “He embraced his role at the time. He tried to improve. He tried to learn what we were doing, the game plan, even though he wasn’t going to be active on game day. What a great example it was to watch him in the game come through in the most critical time of the game. And I think a lot of that has to do with when he was in the role of being not on the roster and inactive, how he approached that.”