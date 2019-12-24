Albert Wilson Coming On Strong Late In Season

“In the last couple of weeks, I think we’ve really seen where Albert is when he’s fully healthy,” offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea said Tuesday. “I’ve been very excited about his opportunities he’s had on the field and he’s made the most of them.

“I think he’s brought energy to the team. I think he’s made some plays with the ball in his hands, which is what our expectation is of him. It’s been a year in which Albert has really worked very hard to get back to his health. You can see how important that is in a player based off of where he is now and where he was at the beginning of this. I’m just excited that he has the opportunity to go out there and play the way he wants to and obviously his health has a lot to do with that.”