Jakeem Grant's Big Day Not Enough, Bills Beat Dolphins, 37-20

Grant’s second touchdown was a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter after he took a handoff from running back Kalen Ballage, who was the quarterback in the Wildcat formation. Later in the fourth quarter, Grant had a 50-yard kickoff return.

Ballage scored his third touchdown of the season with a 3-yard run as part of a wild second quarter to complete the Dolphins scoring. Buffalo outscored the Dolphins 17-14 in that quarter to take a 23-14 lead into halftime.