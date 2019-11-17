I Said It: Bills-Dolphins Postgame Reactions

“We didn’t play well enough today as a total team. We didn’t coach well enough, we didn’t play well enough, and we didn’t get the result we want. We’ll come back to work tomorrow, make the corrections, get back to practice this week and try to play better next week.”

— Head Coach Brian Flores didn’t make any excuses whatsoever for the loss, repeating that this loss was on the entire team and the inability to capitalize on opportunities. Flores said he saw no signs during the week to suggest the Dolphins would have the kind of problems they had against the Bills.