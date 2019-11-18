I Said It: Brian Flores Monday Press Conference Following Bills-Dolphins

“There were a couple of bright spots, but they’ll tell you an individual effort is not what we’re looking for. We’re looking for a team effort.”

— The Dolphins clearly had some outstanding individual performances in the game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, with the two that jump out belonging to DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant. But, as Flores made clear and as Grant said after the game, those don’t mean nearly as much when the outcome isn’t a victory.