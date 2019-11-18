I Said It: Brian Flores Monday Press Conference Following Bills-Dolphins

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media Monday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:
“There were a couple of bright spots, but they’ll tell you an individual effort is not what we’re looking for. We’re looking for a team effort.”
— The Dolphins clearly had some outstanding individual performances in the game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, with the two that jump out belonging to DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant. But, as Flores made clear and as Grant said after the game, those don’t mean nearly as much when the outcome isn’t a victory.
“It looked like it was moving in the right direction and I still feel it’s moving in the right direction.”
— The offensive line had its struggles against Buffalo on Sunday after a couple of strong performances against the Jets and the Colts, but Flores is confident things can trend in a positive way again as long as the group can correct the mistakes that were made.
“We just have to learn from this game, make the corrections, turn the page and move on. Hopefully we play better next week.”
— As he’s done all season, Flores is taking the never-too-high, never-too-low approach to the Buffalo game. That means the Dolphins will try to learn as much as possible for film review to find and correct the mistakes that contributed to the loss against the Bills.
“Allen is a good player. He’s tough, he’s dependable, he’s a smart player. We like him. We think he has a lot of qualities we’re looking for in our players.”
— Wide receiver Allen Hurns signed a two-year contract extension and Flores explained Monday what the team likes about the former University of Miami standout. Hurns’ contract extension has him now signed through the 2021 season.
“It’s DeVante. Since I’ve gotten here, he’s worked hard in the classroom, on the field. He’s gone out there and he’s taking it from the practice field to the game.”
— Wide receiver DeVante Parker set a career high with 135 receiving yards on seven catches against the Bills, an outing that included receptions of 50 and 42 yards. With 604 yards in 10 games, Parker finds himself with a realistic shot at his first 1,000-yard season (he needs to average 66 yards in the final six games). Flores said Parker’s emergence has been no surprise.