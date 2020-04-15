2020 NFL Draft Preview | Defensive Front Seven

Interior Defensive Line

Derrick Brown, Auburn

Derrick Brown is easy to find on the Auburn tape, he's the one occupying double and triple teams and still producing with regularity. A bull in a china shop, Brown pairs a motor that runs hot with power that borders on comedic for the way he throws bodies around.

Brown can win from any position and in any scheme. His get off and explosiveness allows him to penetrate by shooting gaps while his lethal hands – both in the technique and the heavy department – makes him proficient at stacking and two-gapping. He smart, tough, and plays the game the right way. He'll chase down screens, blow up run plays and create constant interior pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Javon Kinlaw , South Carolina

With elite physical traits, scheme versatility, and a never-ending hunger to be great, one team is going to be thrilled with getting this guy on day one. He's as disruptive as they come. Kinlaw's already got an advantage from the way he fires off the snap, but he also times up the quarterback's cadence which often launches him into the backfield untouched.