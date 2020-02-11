2020 NFL Draft | Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

Two weeks before the start of the 2020 scouting combine in Indianapolis, national draft analysts continue to adjust their projections as to which teams will select which players on those three April nights in Las Vegas.

The Dolphins will be key players in that 2020 draft, as they currently hold three first-round and two second-round selections.

Based on a survey of post-Senior Bowl mock drafts, the unanimous projection is that the Dolphins will be taking a quarterback with their first of those three first-round selections. Furthermore, there again is a strong consensus that quarterback will be Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa. And yet even furthermore, there is a school of thought the Dolphins will trade up to make sure they get Tagovailoa.

Of the 21 recent national mock drafts surveyed, Tagovailoa was the choice for the Dolphins' first pick 18 times, including seven instances where the Dolphins traded up to get him. Six of those seven had Miami trading with the Detroit Lions to move up to 3, while another had Miami moving up to No. 2 with a trade with Washington. It should be noted that in five of the projected trade scenarios, the Dolphins kept all of their 2020 first-round picks.

The three mocks that did not match the Dolphins with Tagovailoa had them staying at No. 5 to take either Justin Herbert from Oregon or Jordan Love from Utah State, both of them quarterbacks.

Between the Dolphins' other two first-round picks, currently slated from 18th and 26th, the name that came up most often was University of Houston tackle Josh Jones. He was projected seven times, five at 26 and twice at 18.

Georgia running backs D'Andre Swift was mentioned five times and USC tackle Austin Jackson and Alabama safety Xavier McKinney four times each.

Other prospects who got multiple mentions were Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas, Wisconsin linebacker Zach Baun and LSU edge player K'Lavon Chaisson.