Andy Cohen: Focus For Dolphins Can Now Shift To Crucial Offseason

What do we know right now for certain? Well, truthfully not very much. And that's the way it'll likely remain for a while.

For me personally, I can tell you that I expect the Dolphins to be active players in free agency, though instead of focusing on a group of thirty-something veterans as in the past, I anticipate an approach predicated on young players with some experience but more promising upsides. Even with as much money as they have to spend, I expect a very prudent approach.

As for the draft, there is a myriad of possibilities, which comes with having three first round and two second round picks. How can anybody offer an intelligent prediction when Grier is just beginning his evaluations? I mean think of the available options. Staying put. Moving up. Moving down. Packaging picks. Any way you look at it, the Dolphins are in a position of power and that's due to a massive restructuring plan that has now been in the works for just about an entire year.