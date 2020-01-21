Dolphins Promote Josh Boyer, add 5 assistant coaches

Brown is entering his fifth season as an NFL coach and has experience working on both sides of the ball. He spent four years with the New York Jets (2015-18) serving as an offensive quality control coach from 2015-16 and defensive assistant from 2017-18. Brown was most recently a special assistant to the head coach and senior offensive analyst at West Virginia in 2019. He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Valdosta State from 2009-12, helping the team win the 2012 NCAA Division II National Championship.

Clark is a first-time NFL coach. He spent the past two seasons (2018-19) as the defensive line coach at Illinois. In 2019, he helped Illinois reach its first bowl game since 2014. Clark mentored junior Oluwole Betiku Jr., who tied for seventh in the Big Ten with nine sacks despite playing in just 10 games. His sack total was also tied for seventh in single-season school history. Clark served as assistant defensive line/outside linebackers coach at Southern California from 2016-17.

Kuntz is also a first-time NFL coach. He spent the past eight seasons (2012-19) as the head coach at Struthers High School in Struthers, Ohio. During his eight years there, Kuntz compiled a 53-31 record, won a conference championship and led the Wildcats to four playoff appearances, including three times in the past four seasons.