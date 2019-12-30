Andy Cohen: Victory Over Patriots A Great Way To Enter Offseason

The final locker room goodbye is always tough, especially when you end the season on a high note because you really don’t want it to stop. The harsh reality is that many of these players will never play together again because if there’s anything certain about this Dolphins’ roster it is that little is certain.

Major changes are inevitable. Certainly there is a nucleus of young players intact, a list that grew during the course of this season, and for them there is a sense of comfort moving forward. But for so many others this is the start of a gut-wrenching waiting game to find out if what they put on tape this season justifies another opportunity.

“Just have to wait to see how everything unfolds,” said undrafted rookie cornerback Montre Hartage, sitting alone at his locker. “In this league, you just never know.”

On another side of the locker room there was linebacker Vince Biegel whose future with this team is more certain after he played so well this season, arriving here on Sept. 1st after a trade with New Orleans. “I feel blessed to be here,” he said. “This is a good day after what happened up in New England. We have a lot of great things to look forward to here.”

That was the mindset shared by many of the veterans. It wasn’t the 5-11 record they will carry with them into the offseason; it is the way this team played over the final nine games, winning five and punctuating the season with that impressive upset over the Patriots.