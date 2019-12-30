Q&A With Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross

You know a lot has been written, discussed and debated about the team this season. How have the last 12 months shaped your feelings about the approach taken last off-season? The plan to start over from square one and rebuild the team in this manner?

Stephen Ross: There were a lot of narratives this year about our approach that were incorrect. We objectively looked at things and determined that we were a long way from being a Championship caliber team and we needed to take a different approach. We’ve been bottom 5 in point differential in the NFL 4 of the last 5 years, including 30th last year. So the idea that we made decisions to try to be bad on purpose is ridiculous. We were a team with an aging roster and the most dead salary cap money in the NFL. So we knew that we needed to build it from the ground up, and that’s what drove the decisions. A year later, we are now well-positioned to be a very good football team in the future. We have to keep working hard and we have to make good decisions.