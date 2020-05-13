Miami Dolphins Sign Brandon Jones

Jones was Miami's third-round pick (70th overall) in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Texas, where he played in 46 career games with 35 starts. Jones started 12 games as a team captain during his senior season in 2019, totaling 86 tackles (64 solo), one sack, two interceptions, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors as a junior in 2018.