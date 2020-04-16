2020 NFL Draft Preview | Defensive Backs

Cornerbacks

Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Okdah checked every box for a premier lock-down cornerback in his final season at Ohio State. He was never flagged, he took the football away, and he would go completely neglected by the opposing offense for long stretches of game clock. His footwork puts him perpetually in great shape against all body types and all releases off the line. On the rare occasion that he's beat initially, Okudah has remarkable make-up ability with his speed/agility profile.

Man or zone, it doesn't matter – Okudah excels in both. Pairing elite physical traits with a keen sense of passing concepts, Okudah can press, mirror and trail, or he can fire out of a zone turn and make plays on the football. Few corners have come out with Okudah's pedigree over the last decade.

Kristian Fulton, LSU

Look no further for an elite press cover-corner than LSU's Kristian Fulton. Competitive as all get out, Fulton will challenge every single step the receiver makes from release, up the stem, to the catch point. He looks comfortable and smooth playing any leverage, and stays patient tracking the flight of the ball and separating the receiver's hands at the critical moment of a rep.

Fulton pairs clean technique with his natural traits. He's always properly aligned and does well to stay in phase working in man coverage. His temperament translates to the ground game as he's more than willing to lay the wood on outside runs and receivers after the catch.

C.J. Henderson, Florida

Henderson's length and ball skills make him an ideal man cover-corner. He tracks the ball in-flight and plays it at the catch point as well as anyone in this class. He catches the football like a receiver. Henderson's starting experience in the SEC shows up in the way he processes route concepts. He showcases excellent play-discipline, which often puts him in position to take the ball away.