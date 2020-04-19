2020 NFL Draft Preview | Quarterbacks

Tagovailoa posted the highest career passer rating in college football due in large part to two aspects of his game: the ability to process information and manipulate defensive rotation, and the hard-wired relationship between his mind and his feet. His mechanics are without gaps and his ability to speed up every portion of the process makes him difficult to defend. He gets to his spot immediately, gets through full-field reads at blazing speeds, and his mobility within the pocket is exceptional.