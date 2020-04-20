2020 NFL Draft Preview | Wide Receivers

This year's crop of wide outs is being dubbed the deepest group in draft history. It starts up top with three of college football's most electric play makers in 2019, from two of the premier programs in the country.

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Most college scouting reports project what the player can do at the next level, but Jeudy is as polished as they come. He stays aligned over his pads allowing him to explode off the stem, often leaving defensive backs in the spin cycle. A step further, he's incredibly instinctive when it comes to chasing the defensive back's blind spot. You can't cover what you can't see.

Topping off this explosive technician's rare ability is his release – the most critical aspect of playing the position. Regardless of leverage, alignment or coverage, Jeudy finds a way to get into his route clean quickly.

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma