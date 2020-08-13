Miami Dolphins Announce Jersey Patch To Honor Legendary Football Coach Don Shula

"Don Shula's lasting impact on the Miami Dolphins, NFL and South Florida community is immeasurable," said Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross. "We are proud to continue honoring his historic life and legacy with a patch that is emblematic of his success on the football field as the winningest coach in our league's history."

This will be the first time in the Dolphins' 54 seasons that a patch will be worn to honor an individual. In 2019, the team wore special helmet decals with the initials of Hall of Fame alumni who passed away, including linebacker Nick Buoniconti and center Jim Langer. The team had previously worn helmet stickers with their uniform numbers to honor the memories of active Dolphins players who had passed away, including running back David Overstreet (1984) and linebacker Larry Gordon (1983). The Dolphins wore a black armband on their jerseys with the initials "JR" in 1990 to honor the passing of team founder Joe Robbie.